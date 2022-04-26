Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Two More Indicted Over North Korea Sanctions Evasion Plot

Two Europeans have been indicted for allegedly conspiring with a cryptocurrency specialist to help North Korea evade US sanctions.

Alejandro Cao De Benos, 47, from Spain, and Christopher Emms, 30, from the UK, are said to have jointly planned and organized the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (the DPRK Cryptocurrency Conference) that crypto expert Virgil Griffith attended.

Griffith was this month handed a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping North Korea evade sanctions. At the conference, he provided detailed instructions on how to launder money using crypto and how blockchain smart contracts could be used by Pyongyang in nuclear weapons negotiations with the US.

Cao De Benos is the founder of pro-North Korean organization, the Korean Friendship Association, while Emms is described by the Department of Justice  (DoJ) as “a cryptocurrency businessman.”

In their presentations at the conference, both are accused of instructing North Korean officials on how to use blockchain and crypto technology to launder money and evade sanctions.

Following the conference, they are said to have continued with the conspiracy and tried to develop crypto infrastructure and equipment inside the hermit nation, as well as brokering introductions for conference attendees with cryptocurrency service providers.

It’s also claimed they planned a second conference in 2020.

“As alleged, Alejandro Cao de Benos and Christopher Emms conspired with Virgil Griffith, a cryptocurrency expert convicted of conspiring to violate economic sanctions imposed on North Korea, to teach and advise members of the North Korean government on cutting-edge cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, all for the purpose of evading US sanctions meant to stop North Korea’s hostile nuclear ambitions,” said US attorney Damian Williams.

“In his own sales pitch, Emms allegedly advised North Korean officials that cryptocurrency technology made it ‘possible to transfer money across any country in the world regardless of what sanctions or any penalties that are put on any country.’ The sanctions imposed against North Korea are critical in protecting the security interests of Americans, and we continue to aggressively enforce them with our law enforcement partners both here and abroad.”

The two remain at large, but both the UK and Spain have extradition treaties with the US. They have both been charged with one count of conspiring to violate and evade US sanctions, which carries a maximum term of 20 years behind bars.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Data Breach Disrupts UK Army Recruitment

2
News

Emotet Tests New TTPs

3
Opinion

Why It's Time to Stop Putting off Zero Trust

4
News

Siloed Tech Prompts Security Worries

5
News Feature

Will Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Have Cybersecurity Implications?

6
News

Security Teams Should Be Addressing Quantum Cyber-Threats Now

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint