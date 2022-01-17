Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Two Years for Romance Fraudster Who Targeted 670 Women

A romance scammer who targeted hundreds of women and persuaded some to give him thousands of pounds has been jailed for over two years.

Osagie Aigbonohan, 41, from Lagos, Nigeria, operated under the moniker “Tony Eden” from his flat in Abbey Wood, London.

He’s said to have targeted nearly 700 women, including one who was terminally ill and whom he continued to pursue even after she passed away.

Police who searched his property also found footwear he’d purchased linked to one of his victims.

Another was tricked into paying Aigbonohan £9500 in nine separate transfers after he sold her a line that he had been impoverished by paying for the funerals of several people who’d died in a machinery accident.

The money went into various accounts held under fake identities before being funneled back to Aigbonohan’s own account. At least eight other women are thought to have given him money, totaling an estimated £20,000.

He was sentenced to 28 months at Southwark Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

Police arrested Aigbonohan back in July 2021 and found he was living with a false driving license, having overstayed his visa in the UK for two years.

“Romance fraud is a particularly callous offense, involving exploitation of an individual’s emotional needs and caring qualities, to extract money from them. People should be particularly vigilant over the coming month as we head towards Valentine’s Day and more people seek a partner,” warned James Lewis of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“Aigbonohan demonstrated a cynical disregard for his victims, grooming them with romantic promises before dishonestly persuading them to provide him with financial assistance.”

Action Fraud claimed last week that romance fraudsters conned their victims out of £92m between November 2020 and October 2021. Police warned that the period between Christmas Day and Valentine’s Day is the most dangerous for lonely hearts as scammers are out in force scouring the internet for victims

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News Feature

Tackling the Cyber Skills Shortfall: A Multipronged Approach

2
Blog

Mitigating Cloud Security's Greatest Risk: Exposure

3
Opinion

#HowTo: Quickly Evaluate a SaaS Vendor’s Cloud Security

4
News

Former Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Software Theft

5
News

Two Years for Romance Fraudster Who Targeted 670 Women

6
News

Microsoft Warns of Destructive Malware Campaign Targeting Ukraine

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security