Three-quarters of UK businesses and 79% of charities have experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months, according to new figures published by the UK government.

The survey found there was limited improvements in organizations’ cybersecurity posture between 2022 and 2023, with many of the metrics remaining consistent.

The Cyber Security Longitudinal Survey (CSLS) has tracked around 1000 UK businesses and charities since 2021, with the latest wave relating to cybersecurity in these organizations in 2023.

How UK Organizations Are Approaching Cybersecurity

Charities tended to take a less formalized approach to cybersecurity than businesses. For example, they were much more likely to allow their staff to access their systems using a personal device (56% vs. 35%).

Additionally, businesses are significantly more likely to require staff to use VPN for remote access than charities (81% vs. 69%).

Around a third of businesses (38%) and charities (36%) adhere to at least one of the three key cyber security certifications: Cyber Essentials Standard, Cyber Essentials Plus and ISO 27001.

A majority of businesses (62%) and charities (59%) have five technical controls required to attain the Cyber Essentials accreditation, which was developed by the UK government to encourage organizations to boost their baseline security.

In regard to incident response, majority of businesses and charities have a written procedure in place for responding to cybersecurity incidents (59% and 56%, respectively). Around half (46%) of businesses and a third (34%) of charities have tested their incident response policies in the past 12 months.

Only a small proportion of businesses (23%) and charities (16%) use AI or machine learning as a means to improve their cyber resilience.

Large businesses were more likely to score highly on cybersecurity compared to small and medium sized organizations. For example, they are more likely to adhere to cybersecurity accreditations and have all five technical controls in place required to attain the Cyber Essentials certification.

Email Threats Top Incident Type

Across the past three years there was a similar pattern in the types of incidents impacting these organizations.

The only significant change observed in 2023 compared to 2022 was businesses and charities experiencing an uptick in attempted hacks of their websites, social media or user accounts.