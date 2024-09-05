UK Signs Council of Europe AI Convention

Read more about the UK’s initiatives to oversee the development of ethical AI systems:

The UK has signed the first legally binding international treaty on AI ethics.

On September 5, 2024, Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood signed the Council of Europe AI Convention, an international agreement to encourage the implementation of safeguards against AI risks to human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The text, officially called the ‘Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law,’ was adopted in May by all 46 member states of the Council of Europe.

The text outlines a joint effort to oversee AI development and safeguard the public from potential harm caused by the use and misuse of AI models and AI-powered tools.

AI Convention Built Around Three Pillars

It includes three over-arching safeguards:

Protecting human rights, including ensuring people’s data is used appropriately, their privacy is respected and AI does not discriminate against them

Protecting democracy by ensuring countries take steps to prevent public institutions and processes from being undermined

Protecting the rule of law, by putting the onus on signatory countries to regulate AI-specific risks, protect its citizens from potential harms and ensure it is used safely

It also commits countries to act against AI systems falling outside of these parameters by tackling the misuse of AI models which pose a risk to public services and the wider public.

Lord Mahmood commented: “We must not let AI shape us – we must shape AI. This convention is a major step to ensuring these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law.”

Once the treaty is ratified and brought into effect in the UK, it will strengthen current and future national laws and regulations related to the use of technology and AI.

International Treaties “Instrumental” for the Future of AI Development

This decision comes a few months after the new Labour government confirmed plans to introduce legislation to regulate the most advanced AI models.

Tim O’Reilly, founder and CEO of publishing company O’Reilly, highlighted how crucial such international treaties are for the future of AI.

“The limits we place on algorithms and AI models are instrumental to directing economic activity and human attention towards productive ends. That’s why treaties like the AI convention, set to be signed by the US, EU and Britain today, are so important,” he said.