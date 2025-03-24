Ukraine Railway Systems Hit by Targeted Cyber-Attack

Online train tickets are currently unavailable in Ukraine due to a “large-scale” cyber-attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia, the country’s national railway company, confirmed the attack on its Telegram channel on March 24.

The company described the cyber-attack as “very systematic, complex, and multi-level”. It took down its online portal, rendering the sale of tickets online impossible at least until March 25.

Users are advised to purchase domestic and international tickets through ticket offices, which are now operating with increased staff and extended working hours, or directly on the train.

Passengers planning to travel after March 25 have been advised to refrain from visiting ticket offices in the coming days to avoid queues and to allow those with imminent departures to be served.

Trains Still Running Thanks to Backup Protocols

Ukrzaliznytsia stated that its experts are working closely with the Cyber Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) to restore all disrupted services.

“As Ukrzaliznytsia has been the target of cyber-attacks in the past, the company has implemented backup protocols,” the company added.

“The key thing is that the enemy was not able to disrupt the train schedule: trains are running stably, on schedule, and without delays, and all operational processes have been adjusted to a backup mode. The railway continues to operate despite physical attacks on infrastructure and will not be stopped by even the most malicious cyber-attacks.”

However, a complete restoration of user-facing online services will only be possible once the railway company and its partners have tested services for potential vulnerabilities.

With many Ukrainian airports shut down and air traffic suspended due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine's railways remain a vital lifeline for the country's economy.

In 2023, the World Bank launched the Repairing Essential Logistics Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (RELINC) project, an infrastructure renovation initiative targeting Ukraine’s railways, roads and ports funded by a $280m grant from the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

On March 19, 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia claimed on social media that Russia had struck some of its energy facilities in the Dnipro region, twice.

“Even as firefighters and a rescue train worked. Some railway sections lost power, but trains keep running,” the company said.

Photo credits: ZagAlex/BalkansCat/Shutterstock