Ukraine's state registers, operated by the Ministry of Justice, have suffered their largest cyber-attack, with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) opening a criminal investigation into the incident, which it has attributed to Russia.

The SSU has established that a hacker group affiliated with the main intelligence directorate of the general staff of the Russian armed forces (GRU) was involved in the cyber-attack.

Meanwhile, Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice, also called out Russia as the perpetrator of the attack in a post on Facebook on December 19.

“It's already clear that the attack was made by the Russians in order to disrupt the work of the critically important infrastructure of the state.” she said.

“The enemy is trying to use this situation in his intelligence operations to sow panic among citizens of Ukraine and abroad.”

Russia has not commented on the claim.