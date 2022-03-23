Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US and Canada Collaborate to Tackle Cybercrime

The United States and Canada held talks on Tuesday to explore how the countries could collaborate better to counter cross-border illegal activity, including cyber-crime.

Attending the meeting in Washington DC were Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States, and his Canadian counterpart, David Lametti, Canada’s attorney general and minister of justice. In attendance also were Alejandro Mayorkas, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, and Marco Mendicino, Canada’s minister for public safety.

The countries have agreed to work together to improve coordination around reporting of ransomware attacks that can affect cross-border critical infrastructure. They also plan to identify and implement options to strengthen “sectors of our economies that are increasingly targeted by criminals and to implement effective responses.”

“Given the interconnectedness of US and Canadian industry and economies, we affirm our shared commitment to work bilaterally to combat common cyber threats, such as ransomware attacks, and to strengthen critical infrastructure cyber security and resilience,” said the US Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs in a statement regarding the meeting’s outcome.

Another target agreed by the US and Canada was to promote the adoption of best practices on cyber hygiene and provide stakeholders with the tools they need to quickly and effectively report cyber incidents. 

Setting their cooperative efforts in the context of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the two countries said: “We are working vigilantly to protect the cybersecurity of our critical infrastructure sectors given Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. 

“We also reiterated our commitment to work together through the G7+ REPO Task Force to locate and freeze virtual and physical assets of sanctioned Russian individuals and entities, and to forfeit the proceeds of kleptocracy or other crimes.”

Both sides welcomed negotiations for a potential bilateral agreement relating to the US Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act (CLOUD Act). If finalized and approved, the agreement would make it easier for Canadian and US investigative authorities to access communications and associated data in the other country for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of serious crime, such as terrorism, child sexual exploitation and abuse and cybercrime.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

US and Canada Collaborate to Tackle Cybercrime

2
News

#IMOS22: Leeza Garber Explains How to Hire the Human Element

3
News

West Blocks Russia's Access to Weather Data

4
Interview

Interview: The Role of Hacktivism in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5
Blog

Let’s Go Bold in Pursuit of Cyber Talent

6
News

Fastest Ransomware Encrypts 100k Files in Four Minutes

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint