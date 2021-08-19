Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Census Bureau Slammed for 2020 Breach

The US Census Bureau has been heavily criticized by a government inspector after a 2020 breach which could have been prevented by prompt patching.

Although the attacker was not able to access servers used for the 2020 census, they could modify user account data to prepare for remote code execution, according to the US Office of Inspector General (OIG) report.

Fortunately, the attacker’s attempt to maintain access to the system by creating a backdoor was unsuccessful, thanks to the Bureau’s firewalls. However, the report highlighted a string of failures by the Bureau, which directly led to the attack and complicated incident response efforts.

First, it failed to patch a critical vulnerability on its remote access servers that was exploited by the attacker, despite the vendor publishing a fix more than three weeks earlier.

Second, it failed to promptly discover and report the incident because its SIEM was not set up to analyze suspicious activity in real-time. That created a delay of two weeks before the incident was detected.

Third, an incident investigation was hindered because none of the Bureau’s remote access servers sent system logs to its SIEM platform.

According to the report, the organization also operated servers no longer supported by the vendor and did not prioritize decommissioning these, further exposing it to attacks.

Finally, the Census Bureau didn’t hold a formal “lessons learned” session with incident responders and other stakeholders, which could have improved its processes in preparation for future breaches.

The Census Bureau welcomed the feedback from the OIG and repeated that “no systems or data maintained and managed by the Census Bureau on behalf of the public were compromised, manipulated, or lost because of the incident highlighted in the OIG’s report.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

How Organizations Can Fight Back Against Ransomware

2
News

IT Leaders: Nation State Campaigns Are Inspiring Cybercrime Attacks

3
Magazine Feature

Do We Need to Have a Security Conversation About GPT-3?

4
Webinar

Removing the Blindfold to Better Network Security

5
News

US Census Bureau Slammed for 2020 Breach

6
News

T-Mobile: 49 Million Customers Hit by Data Breach

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!