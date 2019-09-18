US Government Sues Edward Snowden Over Book

The US government is suing Edward Snowden for violating a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in the publication of a new book.

The civil suit alleges that the former government contractor published the book, Permanent Record, without first submitting it to the CIA and NSA for review, as per the agreements he signed. It alleges Snowden has also discussed intelligence matters in public speeches, further violating the NDA.

Yet despite its allegations, the US government doesn’t want to prevent publication of the book; instead it wants to seize all proceeds, naming his publishers as co-defendants so that no money can be transferred to the whistleblower.

“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” said assistant attorney general Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

“The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations. This lawsuit demonstrates that the Department of Justice does not tolerate these breaches of the public’s trust. We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”

However, Snowden’s attorney and director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Ben Wizer, has hit back, arguing that the book contains no information that hasn’t already been published by “respected news organizations.”

“Had Mr Snowden believed that the government would review his book in good faith, he would have submitted it for review. But the government continues to insist that facts that are known and discussed throughout the world are still somehow classified,” he added.

“Mr Snowden wrote this book to continue a global conversation about mass surveillance and free societies that his actions helped inspire. He hopes that today’s lawsuit by the United States government will bring the book to the attention of more readers throughout the world.”