US To Leave Global Forum on Cyber Expertise

The Trump administration is suspending US support for the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE) and the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE) as part of an exit from international organizations.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 7 that withdraw the US from 66 international organizations, 31 of which are UN entities.

The have determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the organizations listed in section 2 of this memorandum.

Most of the concerned non-UN organizations are commissions and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, human rights, education and promoting diversity.

These include two cybersecurity-related organizations, the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE) and the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE).

The GFCE is a multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity capacity and expertise worldwide. Established in 2015 by the Dutch Government along with 41 ministers and other high-level representatives from business and international organizations, the GFCE brings together governments, international organizations, private sector entities and civil society to foster collaboration, share knowledge and coordinate efforts in building resilient cyber ecosystems.

The GFCE operates through a diverse membership of over 100 countries and organizations, including national governments, intergovernmental bodies as well as private companies, academic institutions, and non-profits. The Forum’s work is structured around five key themes: cybersecurity policy and strategy, cyber incident management, cybercrime, cybersecurity culture and skills, and critical infrastructure protection.

Hybrid CoE is a Helsinki-based international hub established in 2017 under the joint leadership of the EU and NATO and dedicated to strengthening resilience against hybrid threats.

The organization describes hybrid threats as malicious activities that blend conventional, irregular, and cyber tactics to undermine democratic institutions, security, and societal stability.

Hybrid CoE serves as a platform for 36 member and partner nations, fostering collaboration among governments, experts and practitioners. Its work focuses on analysis, training, and policy development, helping countries anticipate, detect and respond to hybrid threats, from disinformation and cyber-attacks to economic coercion and foreign interference.

The Trump administration has also decided to leave the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) and the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF).