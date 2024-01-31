US Senators Propose Cybersecurity Agriculture Bill

A new bipartisan bill proposed by two US Senators looks to bolster the cybersecurity of the food and agriculture sector. If successful, the bill will lead to the Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act.

The bill aims to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the agriculture sector, boost the cyber defenses of private government entities involved in this industry and enhance security protection for the US food supply chain.

This legislation has been proposed by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Tom Common (R-AR).

The proposed Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act would require the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct an annual cross-sector crisis simulation exercise for food-related cyber emergencies or disruptions.

This exercise would be planned in coordination with the Secretaries of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services and the Director of National Intelligence.

The Secretary of Agriculture would also have to conduct a biennial study on cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities within the agriculture and food sectors and submit a report to Congress.

Finally, the proposed Act would address gaps, challenges, barriers and opportunities for improving defensive measures in the agriculture and food critical infrastructure sector.

Senator Gillibrand commented in front of the US Congress: “Protecting our nation’s farms and food security against cyberattacks is a vital component of our national security. The Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act is a crucial step toward preparing our nation’s agriculture sector to respond to potential cyberattacks.”