Over 850 Vulnerable Devices Secured Through CISA Ransomware Program

US government and critical infrastructure entities were sent 1754 ransomware vulnerability notifications under the Ransomware Vulnerability Warning Pilot (RVWP) program in 2023, resulting in 852 vulnerable devices being secured or taken offline.

The highest number of alerts were sent to government facilities (641), which encompasses a range of federal, state and local government organizations, including schools and higher education facilities.

Healthcare and public health received the second highest number of ransomware vulnerability notifications, at 440.

This was followed by energy (173), financial services (127), transportation (83) and critical manufacturing (69).

Close to half (49%) of all of vulnerable devices were either patched, implemented a compensating control, or taken offline after receiving a RVWP notification.