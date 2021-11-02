WebSummit2021: Thierry Henry Launches Platform to Tackle Online Bullying

Thierry Henry today announced a partnership with sports brand PUMA to create a platform and campaign that will highlight online hate crime and encourage people to do good by taking on tasks to fight against online abuse. The not-for-profit platform is called ‘The Game of our Lives’ (GOL) and tasks will include actions such as petitions and protests.

Thierry Henry, a former striker for Arsenal and France, took to the stage at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, to talk about the online hate that led to him disabling his social media accounts in March 2021. “We need to come together to make the platforms accountable for what is happening on their platforms.” Modestly, Henry said, “I am nobody on my own. I may be the captain [of GOL], but we need lots of captains. That’s something football taught me,” he shared.

Henry was not shy about attributing blame to social media platforms, which he insists are “doing nowhere near enough to tackle online abuse,” and “generate money from hate. When they want to do something, they do it,” he said. “They have an algorithm when it has an impact on their pockets. It’s about willingness.” Clearly, Henry stated that social media platforms could do something about it, but they are unwilling.

However, he told Infosecurity Magazine’s editor, Eleanor Dallaway, that accountability for creating a safer, kinder online space is on “all of us. It is about us being positive and helping each other. Ask yourself, what are we going to do? There’s no more time for negativity.”

“We have to make an impact,” he continued, “to help people to heal.”