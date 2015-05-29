25 Years On, Firewalls are Still Burning Bright

Firewalls have been the mainstay of network security for more than two decades and organizations still view the devices as a critical element of their defensive strategy

It’s been 25 years since the introduction of network firewalls as a means to monitor, analyze and protect against cybersecurity threats. Back in 1996 Marcus Ranum, godfather of the stateful firewall, asserted that firewalls are dead: “New services and increasing interconnectedness of everything defeat the design of firewalls.” But has this prophecy come to fruition?

Do Enterprises Still Value Firewalls?

In a recent report, based on a survey of 700 IT professionals, more than 95% of respondents indicated that firewalls remain as critical as ever, or more critical, in security management. As threats evolve rapidly, firewalls provide a reliable and crucial element of multi-layered network defense strategy. Therefore the notion that the firewall, whether ‘stateful’ or ‘next-generation’, is no longer valued or seen as an integral part of the security infrastructure is clearly premature.

However, more than 50% of survey respondents also highlighted existing concerns over firewall management, specifically those relating to rules and policy complexity. This is nothing new and it has been well documented that management of these systems is typically time-consuming, with practitioners struggling to keep up with matters of change and complexity. Combined with the necessity to conform to the ever-changing backdrop of industry policies and regulations, such as PCI DSS 3.0, significant resources are most often dedicated to reviewing firewall policies and rule sets.

At the same time, various methods and tools are now available to help relieve some of this pressure and allow organizations to focus their energies on other critical security and risk management efforts. One such method is the use of automation to address related network security policy management tasks.

Most often, these policies that dictate firewall configurations have been left in place for many years and become overly complex and inefficient. Automation is particularly helpful in addressing firewall rules and policy management because the involved review process must be practiced continually to prevent emerging risk exposures, driven by ongoing change. For its part, the PCI DSS 3.0 standard also mandates such continuous assessments.

Managing the Growing Deployment and Expectations of NGFWs

Despite their nascence, there is also growing interest in and increasing reliance upon next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) across all sectors. In fact, the same survey revealed that only 12% of organizations had not yet implemented any NGFWs within their security measures, while over half stated they already saw them as a critical element of their overall strategy.