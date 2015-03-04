Anthem Reminds Us That We Need a New Tune for Data Security

The Anthem saga is certainly not music to anyone’s ears, and this broken record isn’t just aggravating to all affected, it’s costly too. So why do businesses tolerate the dirge of breach after breach? Why is it so hard to protect sensitive data?

Until we can answer these questions, all the benefits of the internet of things, smart grid, big data, mobility and other technological advances may be held hostage by their vulnerabilities.

Anthem, like Sony and countless others before that, was a target because of the massive amount of data it stores. It’s a victim of its own success. With increased growth, it has more patient and customer data on file. That puts it in the crosshairs of insiders and external hackers who prey on the vulnerability of computer networks, stealing trade secrets and financial data for profit.

Are hacks such as those perpetrated on Anthem and Sony impossible to prevent? Many security experts argue as much. But this argument is more nuanced than a mere acceptance of the inevitability of a hack. As many network threat prevention experts have said, the bad guys only have to be successful one time. So breaches are, indeed, very difficult to prevent.

However, what if the perpetrators (either insiders or outsiders) could not take anything of value? What if anything stolen was rendered useless? If Sony was breached but its data was so well protected that it could not be exfiltrated, what would the headlines have looked like?

There is no silver bullet solution for data security, but there are different ways to spend the massive resources that currently go into the security technology stack. And investing in protecting the data, not just the perimeter, must be among the options considered. Just because bad guys can get through the door, doesn’t mean they have to escape with the company jewels.