Back in March the well-publicised repeal of Obama’s broadband privacy regulations made headlines everywhere. Published under H.Res.230 it allowed for ISP’s in the United States to no longer seek consent for collecting and marketing user information.

Interestingly, there was little focus on the middleman in all of this: the data broker. Data brokers can come in all shapes and sizes but generally buy and sell user data of all types, ranging from specific marketing opt-in data on a website to more mundane data that is already public (such as births, deaths, divorces, etc.).

I embarked on an analysis of data broker sites to examine what kind of security was in place for data brokers with a web presence. After all, if these data brokers were going to amass ever-greater collections of user data, it would make sense that this user data is protected adequately to avoid the ever-depressing regularity of breaches we have become accustomed to.

For this research, I focused on US-based data brokers because the regulation impacts them directly and the United States historically has less stringent rules on data protection than we are used to in Europe. I based myself on the list of data brokers collated by www.privacyrights.org – a non-profit based in the US that campaigns for increased user privacy.

As the research is in progress, I’ve anonymized all screen captures and will omit website names as discovered vulnerabilities are currently going through responsible disclosure with the various companies involved.

First of all, encryption, or rather, the lack of it. Of the top 100 data brokers, only 25% utilize some kind of encryption on the landing page. It improves when we get to a login page and gets bumped up to 50% but this is still poor.

The encryption scores are mixed with only 50% of those using encryption actually getting an ‘A’ score on SSL Labs. To make things worse, several data broker sites are vulnerable to ‘session fixation’. This means that the session cookie you are dealt with on the landing page is identical to the one you’re issued after successfully logging in.

Combine this with no encryption on the landing page and an attacker in a man-in-the-middle position has effectively nullified the encryption since he can sniff the cookie in clear and ride your encrypted session all the way (it’s the same cookie).

Onto other vulnerabilities. Although I’ve only covered 20 data-brokers so far, two SQL injections (SQLi) were discovered on two separate sites (see images below).