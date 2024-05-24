How Banks Can Safeguard Customers From Romance Fraud

In today’s era of digital romance, the quest for love has never been easier. However, this convenience comes with a hidden peril – romance scams. Thousands fall victim to romance scams each year, posing a pressing challenge for our industry to address. How did we get to this alarming situation? Online dating, once stigmatized, has evolved into a primary conduit for courtship. According to Match, one in four people met their recent first date via apps or websites, surpassing those introduced by a friend. While the majority of adults report positive experiences, a darker side looms large. Swiping and ghosting may take an emotional toll, but romance scams – in which people are duped into sending money to fraudsters who go to great lengths to gain their trust – can result in substantial financial and emotional losses.

What’s more, romance scams are becoming increasingly common. McAfee reports that at least 31% of Americans have encountered romance scammers. In the UK, the victim count increased by 22% last year alone. According to Lloyds Banking Group, the average loss to romance scams in 2023 stood at an eye-watering £6,937 ($8,812) per incident, leaving many victims unable to recover their losses. How Romance Scammers Operate Romance scammers create fake identities to forge emotional bonds with their victims through social media and dating apps. They employ tactics such as fake photos, fabricated stories, and showering targets with affection and attention to cultivate relationships. The scammers often dodge in-person meetings or video calls, citing reasons like work commitments or charitable efforts. Over time, the scammers gain the trust of their victims and eventually begin soliciting money, starting with small amounts and gradually escalating their demands. Requests vary from family emergencies, medical bills, or travel expenses to go and “meet” their victim. The scammers exploit the emotional attachment they have cultivated, leaving their victims both emotionally and financially drained.

“Fraudsters are experienced professionals and experts in creating highly validating narratives.”