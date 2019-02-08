The Benefits of Correctly Deploying a PKI Solution

With new threats to data emerging every day, public key infrastructure (PKI) has become an increasingly larger part of enterprises’ information security and risk management strategies. Research has found that 43% of organizations have a consistent, enterprise-wide encryption strategy, and the main drivers for encryption are:

What is PKI and how does it work?

At the highest level, PKI is a set of software and hardware technologies designed to manage the creation, storage, transmission and authentication of digital certificates and their associated encryption keys.

Unlike traditional identity processes where users are identified by passwords, a PKI issues a certificate via known, trusted channels and binds the certificate to a cryptographic key pair. The key pair consists of a widely shared public key, and the holder of the certificate maintains a private key that is unknown to anyone else. A cryptographic function ties these two keys together so that actions performed by one can be verified or decrypted by the other.

Deploying a PKI Solution

There are a lot of misperceptions and assumptions about PKI and frankly, deploying PKI in an environment is not a quick process. Almost every environment we have been brought into has had at least one PKI that was deployed previously that was undocumented, poorly engineered, or lacking essential security controls. The data and identities based on these PKIs offer little value. As a result, we often need to remove these legacy PKIs. Here's how to begin: