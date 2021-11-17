In light of several crippling cybersecurity attacks that paralyzed entire companies and went to the extent of adversely affecting multiple federal agencies, the Biden administration had, on the 12th of May, signed an executive order which outlined a fresh approach towards improving the nation’s cybersecurity posture. One of the central pillars of this renewed approach is a firm belief in zero trust security. Zero trust as a security strategy is still in its infancy. Still, of late, it has come to the spotlight because of a multi-tiered continuous authentication, authorization and monitoring strategy that secures network infrastructure from a wide range of breaches.

In this context, the Executive Order was followed up with a Draft on Zero Trust Strategy, setting goals for all federal agencies to adopt zero trust by 2024. It was necessary to move to a dynamic security strategy that relied on modern security controls and understood modern networks.

The Scope of the Zero Trust Idea

Zero trust, as a concept, has constantly been evolving, and its scope of definition has been expanding to include multiple facets of data, applications, networks and identities. At its core, however, zero trust relies on the belief that no application, device or user, can be assigned any form of trust by default. It doesn’t matter whether the said entity is within or outside the metaphorical security perimeter. Every asset is to be thoroughly verified before granting access. When it comes to access, that access, too, must be granted on what is called a ‘need to know’ basis. This concept of least privilege access shouldn’t just be on paper. This means that other than what a verified entity is allowed to access, all other resources will be completely inaccessible and invisible to it.

Government entities may find it extremely tough to get into the zero trust gear, but following a methodical approach may help gradually implement the zero trust model. Here, one must keep in mind that zero trust is not limited to a set of tools/technologies that should completely replace existing tech. Instead, it is a dynamic strategy that needs to be implemented considering the current gaps in the network infrastructure and resolving said gaps before upgrading one’s security posture.

Decoding the Zero Trust Idea

Most businesses use traditional security systems, which have an authorization and access system that is pretty much similar to the railway station, and this system of excessive implicit trust has been a prime reason for cyberattacks. Once a user is assumed to be trusted, they are granted access to the whole network. So, once a device is compromised, the entire network may be potentially compromised as well. This scenario has become especially true in today’s context, with a massive increase in unmanaged work from home devices and remote employees using unsecured networks to access your applications. Thus, it boils down to the single dictum of trust: how much trust should we assign and when should we assign it?