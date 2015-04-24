Bridging the Gap Between IT Security and Marketing

When dealing with marketing organizations, the key challenge for information security specialists is not communicating the benefits of new solutions, but changing the hearts and minds of staff.

Securing web applications is a modern IT department’s most important responsibility. There’s no shortage of solutions, cloud-based or otherwise, that address this problem. But for years, exasperated IT professionals have tried and failed to find a solution that is easy enough to use that marketers would finally adopt it en masse.

That day may come – but we are not there yet, and not even close. In 2015, more non-technologists will utilize web applications than in any prior year. And these non-technologists are not trained in version control, application vulnerability, penetration testing, or even the basics of a CSRF attack. They shouldn’t be – that’s not their job. They don’t have time. They barely have time to complete what is their job: updating micro-sites, email marketing campaigns, marketing automation triggers and drip email setup, cohort analysis, call-to-action assessment, funnel analysis, and much more.



Let’s try to get an understanding of the current ‘best practices’ in IT training. A recent study identified six best practices: offering IT trainees choice between different training methods, planned on-the-job training, using mixed methods within the same course (web-based and instructor led), just-in-time training, using outsourced training solutions – university partnerships and external IT training and content providers, and building courses with reusable components. These methods make sense intuitively when the training is being administered to IT pros, but how about other groups?

The best practices for training non-IT professionals are fundamentally different. Most begin with establishing a foundation, and rather than relying on tactics for better information dissemination or absorption, have an altogether different focus: make IT less intimidating, more approachable, and generally more understood. Learning core terminology and understanding how IT helps achieve corporate goals are two main objectives.

In many companies and organizations, the need for easy-to-use marketing technology has driven adoption of open source content management systems (CMS). Rather than waiting days or weeks for the needed approvals, campaigns can be launched quickly, updated on the fly, and with little help from IT. This has created an interesting dilemma. On one hand, technology has won – it has become so easy-to-use that IT has been circumvented! Until something goes wrong.