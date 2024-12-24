Your Business is Exposed on the Dark Web: What to do About it

The dark web is a thriving underground market where illegal goods, including stolen data and corporate vulnerabilities, are openly traded. This hidden economy poses a direct and growing threat to businesses worldwide. Recent breaches highlight the danger.

In May 2024, personal data from over 500 million Ticketmaster customers surfaced on a dark web forum. Just weeks earlier, AT&T faced a breach exposing data from 73 million customers, including social security numbers. And who could forget LinkedIn’s massive 2021 breach of 700 million profiles.

All of this points to one fact: your organization is exposed in some way. The question now is what to do about it.

Your Assets Are for Sale

There’s no reason to panic, but you can be assured that some of our assets are indeed exposed. These could range from:

Leaked credentials: Login details for corporate and personal accounts are sold in bulk. These credentials can enable attackers to take over accounts, breach networks, and escalate further attacks.

Login details for corporate and personal accounts are sold in bulk. These credentials can enable attackers to take over accounts, breach networks, and escalate further attacks. Privileged access: Administrative accounts and VPN credentials are particularly valuable, providing entry to critical infrastructure, cloud services and sensitive networks. This allows attackers to move laterally and escalate privileges within systems.

Administrative accounts and VPN credentials are particularly valuable, providing entry to critical infrastructure, cloud services and sensitive networks. This allows attackers to move laterally and escalate privileges within systems. Sensitive corporate information: Trade secrets, intellectual property, customer databases, financial records and internal communications are frequent targets. These leaks can cause competitive disadvantages, regulatory penalties and reputational harm.

Trade secrets, intellectual property, customer databases, financial records and internal communications are frequent targets. These leaks can cause competitive disadvantages, regulatory penalties and reputational harm. Exploit kits and malware: Prebuilt tools and custom malware, including ransomware-as-a-service, enable attackers to exploit vulnerabilities and execute sophisticated cyber-attacks, even with limited technical skills.

Prebuilt tools and custom malware, including ransomware-as-a-service, enable attackers to exploit vulnerabilities and execute sophisticated cyber-attacks, even with limited technical skills. Scamming and hacking guides: Criminals create and sell guides on how to carry out scams, target companies or steal valuable information.

Criminals create and sell guides on how to carry out scams, target companies or steal valuable information. Personally identifiable information (PII): Names, addresses, social security numbers and other personal details often stem from data breaches. They are used for identity theft, fraud and social engineering schemes.

Names, addresses, social security numbers and other personal details often stem from data breaches. They are used for identity theft, fraud and social engineering schemes. Financial data: Credit card details, bank account credentials and cryptocurrency keys are sold for direct financial theft and fraud, creating immediate financial risks for businesses and individuals.

Credit card details, bank account credentials and cryptocurrency keys are sold for direct financial theft and fraud, creating immediate financial risks for businesses and individuals. Access to compromised devices: Infected computers and IoT devices are often sold to build botnets, execute DDoS attacks or mine cryptocurrency, further amplifying the threat.

Infected computers and IoT devices are often sold to build botnets, execute DDoS attacks or mine cryptocurrency, further amplifying the threat. Hacking services: The dark web also enables “hackers for hire” who offer custom attacks, data theft or DDoS services to disrupt competitors or extort businesses.

The result of this is a constant threat of data breaches, financial losses and reputational damage for organizations.

Staying One Step Head

Once an organization has accepted the fact that some of their assets are floating around on the dark web, they can take control. For example, they can:

Monitor for leaked credentials: Regularly check for exposed usernames and passwords tied to your company. Catching these early can help prevent unauthorized access and protect sensitive systems.

Regularly check for exposed usernames and passwords tied to your company. Catching these early can help prevent unauthorized access and protect sensitive systems. Search for accounts and access on the dark web: Keep an eye on marketplaces where attackers sell privileged accounts linked to your organization. Acting fast can stop them from exploiting these vulnerabilities.

Keep an eye on marketplaces where attackers sell privileged accounts linked to your organization. Acting fast can stop them from exploiting these vulnerabilities. Track sensitive data linked to your IPs: If information tied to your corporate IP addresses is leaked, identifying it quickly allows you to secure those access points and close gaps in your defenses.

If information tied to your corporate IP addresses is leaked, identifying it quickly allows you to secure those access points and close gaps in your defenses. Identify data from previous breaches: Map out what’s already been exposed in past incidents. This helps you pinpoint areas where your organization is still vulnerable and prioritize security fixes.

Establishing A Proactive Defense

The dark web’s hidden dangers aren’t going away, but businesses can outpace them with vigilance and strategy. Accepting the reality of exposure is the first step. From there, consistent monitoring, proactive action and a focus on closing vulnerabilities will help protect your organization from the growing threat landscape.

Stay aware and informed, and never assume your assets are 100% safe.