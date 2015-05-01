BYOD is the New Wi-Fi

Back in 2004 when I was the CISO in Michigan government, I was firmly against Wi-Fi. Why? It was not secure, in my view.

I had plenty of wardriving stories, scary magazine breach headlines and an abundance of Washington DC three-letter agency white papers to back up my ‘Wi-Fi is a bad idea’ arguments.

Until one day, I almost got fired when I insisted that we could not put Wi-Fi in our government conference rooms. I said, “We just can’t do it. Not secure. Bad idea. I’m vetoing the project!”

My boss, and state CIO at the time, was Teri Takai. Teri later went on to become the CIO in California Government and at the Department of Defense. Teri said, “Dan, if that’s your answer, you can’t be the CISO in Michigan.”

Teri went on, “I’ve been to Dow, Ford, Chrysler and GM, and they all have Wi-Fi in their conference rooms. So you need to figure out what they know that you don’t know and then come back and tell me how we’re going to implement Wi-Fi securely. And I’m giving you one week.”

That meeting started a transformation in my security career. I began to rethink my role, my team’s mission and how we were being perceived. I refocused my tactical and strategic initiatives to become an enabler of innovation – with the ‘right’ level of security. We went on to win awards for secure Wi-Fi deployments in government a few years later.

And there was larger lesson for me from this experience. I now constantly ask myself: I am bringing the organization problems or workable solutions?

As I look back at my early years as a CISO, I see so many blind spots. Yes, I cared passionately about information security. We launched numerous projects, like deploying encryption on laptops, and marketed better ways to protect the enterprise. I also had the necessary technical skills to do my job. But I was putting up unnecessary roadblocks. I was a hindrance to management and not offering the business a range of technology solutions with different risk levels.

I had forgotten, or never truly learned up to that point, the real reason for the security team’s existence. The security leader (and team) must be trusted advisors offering the business secure technology solutions. Security doesn’t exist if the business fails.

Fast Forward to 2015

I tell that story as I believe that history repeats itself regarding technology and security. No doubt, the specific hardware, software, operating systems, frameworks, issues, vulnerability and threats change daily. But whether we are talking about Wi-Fi, cloud computing, BYOD or even wear your own device (WYOD), the same fundamental challenge remains for technology and security professionals: are you bringing problems or solutions?