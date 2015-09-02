Can Certification Make a Difference to Organizations?

Traditional approaches to information security typically focus on an organization’s ability to prevent and detect cyber-attacks on its information and assets. But the widely-held belief that cybersecurity can be achieved through a series of largely technical controls is now outdated. The nature and frequency of cyber-attacks has evolved to the point of inevitability.

The new emphasis on cyber-resilience reflects this evolution in focusing efforts on how organizations can resist, respond to and recover from a cyber-attack effectively. But will certification in cyber-resilience really make an impact on an organization?

Why is a Certification in Cyber-Resilience Necessary?

Poor cyber-resilience is now a critical risk at board and senior management level, as well as for security, IT and risk teams. The C-suite is aware of the security skills shortage and is looking for competent, expert practitioners who understand threats, vulnerabilities and risks and are able to talk about the business impacts.

Traditional cybersecurity accreditations have focused on identifying and preventing attacks. In contrast, AXELOS recently launched RESILIA, a portfolio of publications, training and awareness tools aimed at building cyber-resilience from the boardroom down. It is underpinned by the Cyber Resilience Best Practice guide and comprises Foundation and Practitioner certifications, organization-wide awareness learning, and a cyber-resilience pathway tool that assesses and proposes appropriate improvement action plans.

RESILIA certifies people to build cyber-resilience through exams that test knowledge and develop cyber-resilience business skills and a common language, with the potential to facilitate behavioral change within organizations.

Accreditation has two tiers: Foundation and Practitioner. Foundation is an ideal level for roles within departments such as HR, commercial, finance, procurement and training, as well as security, technology and IT service management, who all have a part to play in ensuring resilience. The Practitioner tier builds on the Foundation level and is more targeted at specialist security roles.

RESILIA-certified training focuses on providing an effective balance between people, process and technology and helps build effective collaboration between security, technology and IT service management. It has been designed to complement existing technical security training courses.