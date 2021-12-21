CBD: Stress Reliever to Stress-Inducing Phishing Scam

When it comes to reducing anxiety, Cannabidiol (CBD) has become the new go-to product for millions of people, but as hackers tap into this trend, instead of curing stress, CBD has inspired a phishing scam that is doing just the opposite.

Vade identified CBD-themed phishing attacks in three languages. Each of the threat samples leverages remote images, randomized URLs, delayed links and content activation to avoid detection. In the last three months, Vade found 4700 unique phishing emails targeting corporate Microsoft 365 users in the US and 11,000 in France in this wave alone.

While CBD phishing scams are not new, they have been picking up steam in recent months. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, email scammers took their tactics one step further and sent out mass COVID-related text messages to Americans, one of which promoted CBD oil as a potential cure for the virus. One such email offered fake rewards, including 100% natural CBD oil. A year later, Vade uncovered one million COVID vaccine phishing emails containing Moderna and Pfizer survey scams, with the primary goal of obtaining money from victims.

This past November, scammers took to social media to wrongly portray English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough as a spokesperson for CBD oil. Earlier this year, Australian medicinal cannabis company, Cann Group, lost millions in a business email compromise (BEC) attack. Needless to say, CBD is a hot topic among hackers and is often used as clickbait.