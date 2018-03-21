The impending IoT revolution has the potential to deliver a connected world only once thought possible in science fiction. As we start 2018 with an estimated 11 billion connected devices, Gartner predicts this number will almost double in the next two years, reaching 20 billion connected “things” in the world by 2020.

This means watches, televisions, home appliances and cars sharing data and communicating with one another. The rise in connectivity has changed the way we live personally, but it has also changed the way we live together in communities across the globe.

The success of productivity and efficiency, ushered in by the IoT revolution, has given rise to a new breed of connectivity: the smart city.

We find ourselves now at a turning point, as officials increasingly look to technology to improve the health and efficiency of their cities. But a modern city must adhere to modern regulations, and officials and city leaders would be remiss if they didn’t begin thinking of the compliance and regulatory challenges they may face in the new era of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is designed to bring EU data protection legislation more in line with the new ways data is now used.

As connected cities become more reliant on technology to deliver services faster, cheaper, and with a greater level of satisfaction to ratepayers, their reliance on data will also increase. The logical outcome of this is that data protection will become more important than ever before. Everything from critical infrastructure to smartphone apps that allow people to report on common municipal issues have the ability to both change our cities for the better but also create new data protection challenges.



Municipalities will not be completely exempt from the data protection requirements under GDPR, and neither will the private organizations that cities partner with to provide some of these services (the famous “public-private partnership” or P3). There are provisions under Article 6-1 that exempt some processing if it is in the “public interest” (specifically 6-1(e)), but it would be wise for organizations both public and private to not treat that exemption as a blanket authority to abuse citizen data.

I suspect that entities working with municipalities who play fast and loose with the public interest exemption may find themselves brought to the courts to explain their actions.



It can be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, for cities to obtain free and informed consent (and the relevant right to deletion/right to be forgotten) from its citizens. We also need to ask ourselves what happens to the data that is collected? How is it consumed and processed? Any slow march toward a fully integrated smart city network should discuss these key aspects, and it should happen at the earliest stages of discussion. I also recommend the framework include the following at a minimum: