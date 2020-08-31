Is Critical Infrastructure Ready for Quantum?

There is no doubt that quantum technology will deliver a magnitude of benefits, solving very specific problems that even the fastest supercomputers cannot solve. Consider the impact quantum applications will have on satellite communications, autonomous driving vehicles, and molecular mapping capabilities.

Yet, many exciting innovations that quantum technology promises may never be realized if we don’t take a proactive posture first to protect our data and systems, and prepare for the future. Collectively, we want to realize all of the benefits of quantum without compromising security.

The fact is, quantum computers will be able to break the cryptography underlying public key infrastructure (PKI), posing an unprecedented problem for encryption and authentication that enterprises put their trust in today. The services and infrastructure that we depend on most for our security, governance, public health, and safety are already at risk for cyber-attacks. That risk will increase exponentially with the advent of quantum computers.

The NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has already put in place several practices “to ease the migration from the current set of public-key cryptographic algorithms to replacement algorithms that are resistant to quantum computer-based attacks,” according to its latest update.

Cryptography is the foundation of digital trust

Core industries including energy, automotive, and Internet of Things manufacturing, depend on a trusted, cryptographic architecture for security at multiple levels: a threat to cryptography is a serious threat to digital trust.

Broken cryptography can result in unauthorized access to sensitive information and lack of control over connected devices. Consider the impact on a nuclear plant, an autonomous vehicle, or an embedded pacemaker.

Quantum technology will have a tremendous effect on organizations’ trust infrastructure. Imagine a pyramid, with cryptography at every layer, the glue holding everything together. If one layer erodes, it could wreak havoc on our trust infrastructures in every industry and sector with catastrophic results.

The energy sector, especially, has already been vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Today’s exploits generally happen in the top layers: compromised user credentials, admin system misconfiguration. With quantum computing, the most trusted elements – identity infrastructure, platform, architecture – become easier to attack, leading to more severe breaches.