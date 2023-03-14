Why Cyber Mindfulness is the Future of Cybersecurity

As we head into a new year, many of us earnestly take a vow to better ourselves. We may, for example, pledge to work fewer hours, dedicate more time to our loved ones or leave work in the office. We strive to make these changes with honest intentions, especially when we know that they’ll only improve our quality of life. However, statistics show that within a month of setting them, over 40% of people have already ditched their New Year’s Resolutions. But what if, in 2023, we commit to honoring those pledges and, in turn, our mental well-being? Let’s make 2023 the year of cyber mindfulness.

Cybersecurity professionals know that potential threats and opportunistic cyber-criminals don’t sleep. Cybersecurity isn’t a 9 to 5 job; it’s a 24/7/235 exercise that doesn’t differentiate friends’ birthdays or Thanksgiving. Shockingly (or perhaps not), one in five CISOs have admitted to working more than 25 extra hours per week. People who gravitate towards highly skilled and high-pressured jobs such as these are often known for their genuine desire to protect others and the businesses they represent, which is why they regularly go above and beyond to complete their duties. This might mean working extra hours and shouldering a lot of responsibility. But at what cost? Last year, nearly half of cybersecurity professionals admitted to feeling extreme stress.

It definitely won’t be an easy change, especially if many feel that stress has become a part of the job. As with any systemic change, it will be a monumental and lengthy task. But it is an urgently needed one that we must commit to for the better. We simply cannot continue putting our hardworking security professionals at risk of burnout, especially when this could manifest further into various long-term mental illnesses. But where can changemakers start?

Examining Our Work Environments

Many of us overlook how important our work environments are, especially in the age of hybrid working. Statistics show that nearly 75% of companies globally have adopted a hybrid working model, despite us being (lawfully) on the other side of the pandemic. This has many positive well-being benefits, such as no commute time, flexibility around family commitments and personalized working experiences. However, this also means that boundaries between work and home are more blurred.

Whether working from home or in an office, it is important to have a clear boundary between home/leisure spaces and workspaces. An example of a boundary you could put in place is limiting exposure to emails outside of work hours. Of course, from time to time, something essential and time-sensitive may crop up (that’s different), but often it can wait 12 hours. Leaving work in the physical office allows our home time to feel ours.

However, our home environments are not necessarily optimized for working. Some may not have dedicated studies or home offices; our kitchen tables may moonlight as office desks, and our co-working space ‘colleagues’ may consist of disruptive children or pets. These are not particularly stress-free conditions. As we know, stressful conditions can lead to silly (and costly) mistakes, like clicking a dodgy email link or hastily falling for a phishing attack. It can result in alert fatigue and burnout too. It’s also hard to leave your job at work when you’re working in your home. So, how can we make our workspace more mindful?

Setting the Mood: Optimizing Our Spaces for Work

Curating a physical environment that signifies work is important. First, you must dedicate one area to work. This space should not (space permitting) be in your bedroom, as this could cause sleep problems. If you do not have the room to set up a home office, you can signify ‘work’ in other ways.