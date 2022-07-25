HowTo: Stay Cyber-Secure This Summer

Summer has well and truly arrived; the warm weather has picked up, and many of us are jetting around the globe for much-anticipated get-aways. But with some of us going abroad for the first time since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, we may be a bit rusty when it comes to our holiday preparations.

For example, our cyber hygiene is often overlooked while on holiday, with our minds otherwise preoccupied by the need to stay connected with friends and family. As always with digital communication, security concerns and safe practices should be followed.

With cyber-criminals more prolific than ever, it's increasingly important that holiday-goers remain vigilant and know how best to protect themselves abroad. So, while relaxing on vacation is important, you should not let your guard down too much. Remember, cyber-criminals don't take vacations!

Here are some safe practices that should be followed while on holiday to help keep your communications and digital identity safe as you stay connected, whether at the airport, on the beach or even on a boat!