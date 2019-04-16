Is your DDos Mitigation Strategy Terabit-Proof?

A cloud-based approach to DDoS protection is central to the security strategies of many organizations. As DDoS attacks become much larger, frequent and more sophisticated, we need a new approach to mitigate them.

Record-breaking terabit DDoS attacks

In February 2018, GitHub was hit by a record-breaking DDoS attack that peaked at 1.3 terabits per second. This record was short lived, because just five days later, NETSCOUT Arbor confirmed an unnamed service provider suffered a 1.7 terabit per second attack. Fortunately, its defenses proved strong enough to prevent any outages.

The increasing number of terabit-level DDoS attacks stem from hackers that hijack thousands of poorly protected or unprotected IoT devices, including home routers, video cameras, smart TVs, and many others. These devices can be compromised en masse by a botnet that coordinate an attack to flood a company with bogus traffic to make their website and servers unavailable.

In a recent report, Nokia found that 78% of total detected activity is due to IoT botnets, while an Akamai study showed that 99% of all DDoS attacks targeted the network infrastructure. Volumetric DDoS attacks that swamp network resources are the most potent and protecting against them is top of mind for most executives and recognized at board level.

The need for a new approach to DDoS mitigation

CIOs and CISOs tasked with protecting their companies against DDoS attacks are rightly worried about the potential impact on revenues and reputations, as well as the cost to repair and recover.

Recognizing they cannot protect against all attacks, CIOs and CISOs want to understand and reduce the risk of attacks and mitigate against them quickly when they happen. Unfortunately, both the processes and tools commonly used today may not be up to the task because of the increasing size, frequency and sophistication of DDoS attacks.

Most are not capable of reacting in real-time to high-volume attacks, giving attackers more time to cause disruption. Many rely on backhauling infected traffic to centralized or cloud-based scrubbing centers, adding to the cost to mitigate and impacting latency-sensitive traffic.

Pulling the plug on out-dated DDoS mitigation

With DDoS threats becoming more sophisticated and relentless, we need a more cost-effective approach that provides three key capabilities: