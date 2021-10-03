HowTo: Defend Against Rising Application Layer Attacks

It will not come as a surprise to learn that many of today’s applications are more complex than those used on the internet only a decade ago. While advances in this area have transformed the face of information exchange and accelerated the move to digital-first, they have also introduced a number of new, often overlooked, security vulnerabilities.

Unfortunately, cyber-criminals have wasted no time in taking advantage of this expanded threat landscape, attacking both the “front end” of applications, the APIs, as well as the applications behind them. Indeed, threats to the application layer have been exacerbated by the mass shift to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent research, for example, 70% of IT and security professionals admit that their application portfolio is more vulnerable than it was a year ago.

As attacks grow in sophistication and volume, it is increasingly crucial that businesses become aware of the different threats they face and implement robust application security tools and processes to mitigate these.

Application Threats

We are now operating within a containerized, microservices-orientated environment, which looks a lot different from IT architectures of the past. This new way of working enables a variety of key benefits from flexibility to productivity and scalability. At the same time, however, the increased level of complexity has brought with it a greater level of risk.

While monolithic applications needed direct connections, modern ones have expanded from the enterprise computer room to the data center and into the cloud. Within this highly intricate environment, attack surfaces have grown to include APIs — the communications “glue” that allows services to interact with one another — and content management systems (CMSs).

Not surprisingly, hackers are hyper-aware of this complex infrastructure underpinning an organization’s online presence and can use everything from DDoS attacks to malware to threaten the application layer.

One of the most dangerous methods used by hackers is launching a targeted attack against the front-end systems. This is a direct result of a hacker spotting a vulnerability in an existing program within an organization’s web presence. These types of attacks are carefully thought-out, take place on various fronts and are commonly after sensitive data such as customer or patient information, financial credentials or intellectual property.