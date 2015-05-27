As businesses try to distance themselves from expensive public security failures, deniability is becoming the name of the game

One glaring downside of industry and regulatory frameworks is the desire for poorly performing (in the security sense) organizations to successfully deny responsibility for data breaches. This is further compounded by the increasingly litigious nature of our culture.

As businesses increasingly try to distance themselves from expensive public security failures, disclosures of incompetence, and board members seek to maintain a clean professional rap sheet, deniability is becoming the name of the game.

The challenge for security is that deniability is beginning to have a seriously negative impact on the way that data is handled. It also means that consistently poor practices and persistent flaws are allowed to go unchecked in organizations.

A classic example of deniability and distancing working hand-in-hand is the frankly irritating and inaccurate labelling of APTs, or advanced persistent threats. This has become a catch-all term, seemingly created by vendor marketers to fudge why their products don’t/can’t work. It’s been gleefully adopted by corporate comms departments to deflect attention away from embarrassing security breaches.

Sure, an initial compromise might well be down to a very high grade piece of malware, but the subsequent propagation and privilege escalation is usually a result of missing patches and re-used or simple passwords: not really the stuff of espionage thrillers is it? And it’s certainly not what the APT evangelists spout.

Faced with the prospect of punitive legal action many organizations will rejoice at having this glib, throwaway misnomer handed to them on a plate. No longer are they liable or to blame because the rise of the ‘APT’ has made breaches impossible to defend against. While their PR and marketing people will cry ‘undefendable’ the irony is that such a stance is utterly indefensible.

Interestingly, while high-grade, zero day malware is undeniably difficult to spot, the actions of the attacker once on the network should be much more obvious. This is another aspect that generally goes undiscussed; detecting and managing breaches and outages should be second nature for high-profile, target-rich organizations.

Considering that there are free tools out there which can be used to test reaction times and organizational resilience there’s really no excuse. Chaos Monkey for example isn’t specifically an attack training tool but it easily lends itself to readiness and awareness exercises.