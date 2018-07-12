Departing Employees Should Not Mean Departing Data

Empowering your employees to do their best work means providing them access to physical and digital assets in the company network that can help them scale their initiatives. But when an employee leaves, it’s the organization’s job to ensure they’ve rolled back access to this company property.

This includes office supplies, mobile devices and ID badges, but in the digital age of insider threats it also needs to include your data.

Many organizations today rely on cloud-based technologies as the hub of their business operations. Solutions such as Salesforce started off as a CRM but have grown to manage the workflow and data of an entire organization. As a result, employees have access to a bevy of sensitive data such as detailed customer, prospect, ordering systems and financial information.

Employees may not intend to take data out the door in certain incidents, but some former employees are looking to gain a competitive advantage in their future endeavors. A whitepaper from Osterman Research revealed that 69% of organizations polled cited data loss when an employee leaves their organization.

So then, the threat is real, and the consequences can be serious. Protecting your organization’s data is critical, and it takes a multi-layered approach. Here are six ways to proactively secure it.

1) Get a bird’s-eye view of your data in the cloud

Today’s complex network environment creates an expansive workflow. Your data is probably not contained within a few secure systems. Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to understand where you need to focus your security strategies. Knowing where your data is located and who has access to it will give you a foundation to build upon with other security tools and data protection strategies. Below are some questions to answer: