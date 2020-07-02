The Pursuit of Productivity: DevOps, PrivacyOps and AIOps

The pursuit of productivity and efficiency has been going on for years, and nowhere is this thirst for productivity and efficiency more apparent than in today’s production plants, where concepts like Just-in-Time inventory management, robotics and assembly lines are constantly developed, tested and implemented. The end goal is to devise processes that require minimal resources for the maximum output.

If we use the same lens to analyze the data privacy and IT industry, there are processes set in place that allow for constant improvements in productivity and efficiency. Generally, there are three approaches that have been in practice by the IT and data privacy sector - DevOps, PrivacyOps and AIOps - but what exactly are these approaches to productivity and how do they differ from one another?

DevOps

We have all heard the term DevOps whether we work in the IT sector or not. This is the first agile software development framework that increases software development velocity via a collaborative cross-functional structure between various teams.

Before the DevOps application development was introduced, teams were tasked with gathering business requirements for a given software program and writing its code. The next step was handing it over to a separate QA team, which tested the program in an isolated development environment. They checked if the requirements were met and released the code for operations to deploy. The deployment teams were further scattered into groups such as networking and databases. This constant back and forth delayed software development by creating bottlenecks.

In other words, the problem arises when the teams work separately, because: