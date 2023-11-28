Organizations Must Embrace Dynamic Honeypots to Outpace Attackers

The honeypot has long been an essential component of cybersecurity programs that organizations have used for decades. These deceptive tools—designed to mimic a range of digital assets and entrap cybercriminals—have long been the silent and unseen watchers, delaying, deceiving, and gathering intelligence on the foes.
Unfortunately, today, many honeypots have fallen behind the times. They are static things, poorly designed and maintained, while cybercriminals and their operations have grown substantially in sophistication. As a result, the traditional honeypot is on the verge of obsolescence at best and already likely out the door.
Even before the dawn of the generative AI era, attackers were highly skilled at identifying and avoiding the traditional, static honeypot. But in the last year or so, as hackers have started using more sophisticated tools to detect and pierce through such defenses with incredible precision, old-fashioned honeypots have become virtually useless - essentially just another ‘checking the box’ cybersecurity tool.
For businesses, ignoring the advancements of attackers, notwithstanding the incoming capabilities generative AI will bring to the attack toolchain, is tantamount to cybersecurity negligence.
Organizations, particularly those safeguarding sensitive data in finance, government, or healthcare, must start thinking about how these attacks will manifest and how they intend to defend against attackers using far more evolved kits. As part of this, these organizations must look at implementing dynamic honeypots.
The Issue with Static Honeypots
The problem with static honeypots is that they are manually configured and only change once an organization’s administrator provides a new configuration. This means they can often go unaltered for months, or even years. Take, for example, a honeypot based on a web application.
If left untended for a while, a honeypot may drift apart from the application regarding the navigational system it tries to mimic, making it easy for hackers to spot and maneuver around. Consequently, as the cybersecurity arms race progresses, they become the equivalent of a cardboard cutout in a hunter's world—easily identifiable and ignorable.
“There has been an urgent need to shift towards AI-enabled honeypots.”
As a result, there has been an urgent need to shift away from this model and towards AI-enabled honeypots. Moving from static decoys to dynamic, self-evolving honeypots is a significant step-change in cybersecurity. The new generation of dynamic honeypots capable of adaptation and evolution are essential to an organization’s ability to deceive attackers and study their playbook.
The Power of the AI honeypot
There are a number of ways in which AI-powered honeypots are superior to their static counterparts. The first is that because they can independently evolve, they can become far more convincing through automatic evolution. This sidesteps the problem of constantly making manual adjustments to present the honeypot as a realistic facsimile.
Secondly, as the AI learns and develops, it will become far more adept at planting traps for unwary attackers, meaning that hackers will not only have to go slower than usual to try and avoid said traps but once one is triggered, it will likely provide far richer data to defense teams about what attackers are clicking on, the information they’re after, how they’re moving across the site.
“Honeypots must be part of a cohesive overall strategy that protects critical applications.”
Finally, using AI tools to design honeypots means that, under the right circumstances, even tangible assets can be turned into honeypots. While this does increase the risk of compromise to a degree, it also means hackers are forced to interact with the honeypot to achieve their goals.
Therefore, having tangible assets such as honeypots allows defense teams to target their energy more efficiently and enables the AI to learn faster, as there will likely be more attackers coming after a real asset than a fake one.
An Integrated Defense
Aside from the weaknesses already outlined above (namely the possibility of attackers identifying a honeypot as such and the potential for risk that honeypots create), it’s also important to remember that honeypots inevitably have a narrow focus, meaning they can only see activity directed against them. The best way to think of a honeypot is like a microscope for security. While it can provide invaluable detail at a granular level for activity inside, it is blind to activity happening elsewhere.
As such, honeypots - even advanced, AI-enabled ones - must be part of a cohesive overall strategy that protects critical applications, APIs, and data across the enterprise, regardless of where they reside. After all, no matter how detailed the insights gained from honeypots are, they are only helpful if they are actionable. But as cybercrime becomes more advanced, particularly as criminals increase their use of AI, having intelligent, adaptable, and complex honeypots to identify attackers will be an essential part of any good security strategy.
The future of cybersecurity is a dynamic battleground. Companies deploying static defenses will fall victim to hackers using dynamic offenses. Organizations must adapt or find themselves outmaneuvered. Given how cyber threats are evolving, using intelligent, adaptive honeypots - among other autonomous and AI-powered tools - is no longer a luxury but a necessity.