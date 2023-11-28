Organizations Must Embrace Dynamic Honeypots to Outpace Attackers

The honeypot has long been an essential component of cybersecurity programs that organizations have used for decades. These deceptive tools—designed to mimic a range of digital assets and entrap cybercriminals—have long been the silent and unseen watchers, delaying, deceiving, and gathering intelligence on the foes.

Unfortunately, today, many honeypots have fallen behind the times. They are static things, poorly designed and maintained, while cybercriminals and their operations have grown substantially in sophistication. As a result, the traditional honeypot is on the verge of obsolescence at best and already likely out the door.

Even before the dawn of the generative AI era, attackers were highly skilled at identifying and avoiding the traditional, static honeypot. But in the last year or so, as hackers have started using more sophisticated tools to detect and pierce through such defenses with incredible precision, old-fashioned honeypots have become virtually useless - essentially just another ‘checking the box’ cybersecurity tool.

For businesses, ignoring the advancements of attackers, notwithstanding the incoming capabilities generative AI will bring to the attack toolchain, is tantamount to cybersecurity negligence.

Organizations, particularly those safeguarding sensitive data in finance, government, or healthcare, must start thinking about how these attacks will manifest and how they intend to defend against attackers using far more evolved kits. As part of this, these organizations must look at implementing dynamic honeypots.

The Issue with Static Honeypots

The problem with static honeypots is that they are manually configured and only change once an organization’s administrator provides a new configuration. This means they can often go unaltered for months, or even years. Take, for example, a honeypot based on a web application.

If left untended for a while, a honeypot may drift apart from the application regarding the navigational system it tries to mimic, making it easy for hackers to spot and maneuver around. Consequently, as the cybersecurity arms race progresses, they become the equivalent of a cardboard cutout in a hunter's world—easily identifiable and ignorable.