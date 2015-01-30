Companies spend a significant amount of their IT budget on security systems, from firewalls to data loss prevention (DLP). None of these will be successful unless people adhere to them, yet a survey found that almost a quarter of employees believe data security is not their responsibility. Many behave in ways that heighten the risk of data loss, whether knowingly or accidentally, innocently or maliciously.

To ensure corporate security is maintained, organizations need to develop a security-conscious culture in which employees adhere to policies and procedures. The list of considerations will differ for each organization. For some, the risk is primarily the loss of sensitive corporate data, whereas for those developing innovative new products commercial espionage is a concern. There are also ever-stricter statutory compliance and governance obligations, such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Payment Services Directive.

It is essential to define security policy and obtain employee buy-in and commitment before looking for technical solutions. Users need to understand why security is important and the consequences of getting it wrong. They are much more likely to comply if they understand the risks rather than simply seeing security as a set of annoying rules which prevent them working as they wish.

Security policy should be enforceable, realistic, acceptable to users and not violate personal privacy laws. There should be no ambiguity and everyone should be clear on exactly what is and is not allowed, as well as the penalties for policy violations.

Being realistic means understanding and taking account of employee behaviour. In many instances an increasingly technically aware user population is simply configuring its own remote and email access outside corporate IT security guidelines, or bringing personal devices into the office, connecting them to the corporate network. These devices can then potentially be used to store sensitive corporate information. IT teams need to acknowledge this and define their policy to handle this situation. They should also encourage users to come to them for advice on using personal devices. A combination of stick and carrot is the most effective solution.

User education is essential. For example, a key control that may be used to protect data is disabling the use of USBs or other mobile storage devices. This usually proves to be an unpopular decision and so user education and awareness training must be an important part of implementing this control.