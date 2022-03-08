Securing Enterprise Data While Enabling Remote Working

Data is growing exponentially, and in the run-up to the pandemic, businesses were already relying more on sensitive data to support their digital transformation initiatives, with personal data fuelling everything from customer experience programs to detailed analytics that optimizes business operations.

As the pandemic unfolded, countries across the globe took measures to restrict the spread, and remote work became the norm for all but essential services. The shift to remote work accelerated this digital transformation and created new attack vectors for data security concerns. There was a vast increase in data flow to ‘untrusted environments,’ such as home offices that weren’t historically set up with the same security assurances as traditional office environments.

Homeworkers became a more popular target almost overnight. Traditional phishing attempts, ransomware threats, and email and social media scams accelerated. While sophisticated technology companies and highly regulated industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare, are typically more prepared, organizations that delayed their digital transformation suddenly found themselves blindsided. They had to manage a sudden, drastic transition to digital-first operations while contending with security threats. It’s no wonder we saw stories about ransomware and cybersecurity breaches almost daily in the first year of the pandemic.



Cyber scams that target end-users are at an all-time high, which should come as no surprise. The weakest point in any system is human inexperience and error. The average employee operating on untrusted networks and unsecured devices represents the path of least resistance for scammers, where they can operationalize ransomware attacks that compromise valuable business data by gaining access to sensitive data within corporate networks.

Less adept organizations are still grappling with managing and sharing sensitive data with end-users safely. Often, workers lack basic cybersecurity and data governance literacy and, unfortunately, are simply negligent when handling data outside of a traditional enterprise network. The issue must be tackled from all sides to enable a robust defense.