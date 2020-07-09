Data Exchange and Collaboration Can Bring Digital Forensics Down to Size

Digital forensics and incident response (IR) have always been a matter of data, but these days they’re also a matter of Big Data, which is getting bigger all the time. Whether investigating a crime such as theft, fraud and racketeering, or a major cyber incident (which can also involve theft, fraud and racketeering), the webs of forensic evidence are getting bigger, more far-flung and more complex all the time.

For some crimes, investigating it is no longer just sifting through encrypted evidence on a hard drive retrieved from a home computer or laptop, or finding information on a smartphone. It requires tracking evidence into the cloud, though encrypted communications channels in multiple formats that circle the globe and back to a device that not only has encrypted software but encrypted hardware.

It is dealing not only with structured data, but unstructured data across emails, audio and video files, web pages and social media, and also can involve decrypting files and recovering deleted records. Digital forensic work crosses time zones (with no regard for normal business hours) and comes in terabytes, not megabytes. Responding to an incident such as a major security breach or denial-of-service attack has many of the same complications.

Because practically everything is done online these days, a greater percentage of cases of all kinds are going to involve digital forensics, with each of those cases creating mountains of data. For digital forensics and IR teams, it’s not just the types of evidence that has changed, but the ways in which they deal with it, involving more steps to access and analyze data across a wide range of digital environments and geographic distances.

No matter how big the amount of data or how long the trail of evidence, an organization’s leadership tends to want actionable intelligence immediately, if not sooner. After all, time is still money, and a serious breach or other crime will carry significant costs until it’s corrected.

Channels of Communication

The key for forensic and IR teams is often information sharing, through which they can collect, sort and analyze the huge data sets essential to their investigations. Efficient data exchange has become as important a tool as any in their arsenals.

While substantial efforts have been made to improve the collection and distribution of Big Data, communications can still be a challenge.

Teams have a number of open, community-driven tools designed to streamline data exchange, such as the technical specifications supported by the Homeland Security Department and US-CERT, which are international in scope and free to the public. They include: