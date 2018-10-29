What to Expect from VPNs in 2020

Why VPNs are here to stay? The viability of VPNs is directly related to the increase in the number of cyber attacks that happen every day. In 2007, it was reported by G Data and AV-Test that 0.13 million new types of viruses, worms and Trojans were discovered, which had infected millions of devices globally. Just a decade later, this number had grown to 7.41 million new types of malware in 2017 .

How the VPN industry will actually turn out in the years to come is yet to be seen, but the outlook from analysts and cybersecurity professionals shows a bright future.

Not many people knew about virtual private networks ten years ago. Today, everyone knows about their importance and viability. No wonder it’s a growing market, and one that’s poised to continue its upward trend in the years to come.

In the past, there were anti-viruses that kept our PCs safe. However, today our activities are no longer restricted to the PC. In fact, an average online user spends 70% of their time online via a mobile device, such as smartphone or an iPad, while the remaining is utilized on a desktop PC such as Windows or Mac.

With such habits defining our behavior, it is only natural for VPNs to expand in terms of user base and market size, due to their support for all devices, platforms, and services at the same time. Over time, individual users as well as organizations have realized that VPNs are one such tool which gave a complete cyber security solution.

Devices

Nowadays, VPN services come packed with an all-inclusive one-stop solution for all your internet-related needs. This means you can browse the internet across all platforms while being under a secure umbrella of encryption.

VPN Providers

An in-depth study done by VPN.com concludes that nearly 1,000 VPN providers exist in the market, with new VPN services emerging frequently. With the future of the VPN market looking bright, one must not forget to put trust in those VPN services which have a proven track record of resilience and legitimacy. Such VPNs, which have an excellent track record in keeping their users’ privacy safe, include PureVPN and ExpressVPN.

Cybersecurity experts and privacy advocates have long been emphasizing the need for a VPN to combat online threats and ensuring the utmost privacy of user data. The fight for online privacy is real and common among VPN providers as their main essence of operations is to provide users with a private tunnel that funnels their internet traffic in a secure manner.

Such is the case of PureVPN, which has been leading the fight for online privacy and security in today’s digital age. It commenced operations in 2007 with the aim of restoring the online privacy of its users and providing them with an uninterrupted streaming experience on the internet.

Another reason why VPN companies have become popular is that they allow users to anonymize their online presence (a much needed thing in today’s age of mass surveillance). More than 95% of Americans surveyed in a recent poll said that they were either somewhat concerned or very concerned about how companies use their data. From the survey, a staggering 74% users claimed that they have limited their use of online data in the past year alone. Also, 45% users claimed that they are now much more worried about their online privacy than they were a year before.

VPNs are here to stay. With a sudden increase in cyber-attacks and privacy breaches in the last decade, VPNs will be the savior in times of digital insecurity. The internet is becoming a marketplace for evil intentions, and so it’s only wise to adapt VPN in our daily internet lives.