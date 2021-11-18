The Facebook Outage and the Case for Cyber-Resilience

Early reports of the Facebook outage were quick to include the comment that the outage was not due to a cyber-attack, the implication being that it was somewhat less worrisome than if it were. Millions of users, including small businesses that rely on Facebook services for their daily operations, and people in parts of the world in which these services are the primary means of reliable communication, were cut off from a vital resource. It was just a mistake, no need for concern. Facebook is protected from attacks. Yet, the impact of this mistake was real and widely felt, arguably more widely felt than most of the cyber-attacks that gain so much attention. This raises an interesting question: are we worried about the wrong thing?

The crime-fighting attack-and-defend language of cybersecurity has directed our attention toward addressing the malicious actions that lead to cyber-breaches, data losses and denial of service rather than addressing the consequences of those actions. Instead, we should make sure our systems stay operational or can quickly return to operational health and maintain our data integrity, regardless of the form of attack. In fact, when looked at in terms of system impact, an attack is the same as a mistake, power outage or earthquake. Actions taken to protect against the consequences of an attack can also address the recovery from these other disruptions. This is cyber-resilience.

Cyber-resilience is a company’s ability to minimize impact and recover if systems or data have been compromised. Cyber-resilience covers adversarial threats such as hackers and other malicious actors and non-adversarial threats such as human error, natural disaster or failures in interrelated systems. Regardless of the cause of the problem, resilient protections minimize the effect.