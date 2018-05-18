Fighting Fire With Fire: AI's Role in Cybersecurity

Last year, it was predicted by Gartner that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be implemented in almost every new software product by 2020. As AI capabilities grow at a rapid pace, such technologies become critical for not only protecting against cyber-attacks but also launching them.

AI’s ability to make automated decisions about cyber-threats has meant that it is revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it, from both a defensive and offensive perspective.

As with many double-edged swords, then, it will be important for security teams to be aware of both sides of the picture in order to guard against the weaponization of AI.

AI in cyber defense teams

A subdivision of AI, Machine Learning (ML), eases the burden of detection for many cyber defense teams. It has the ability to monitor network traffic and therefore establish a baseline for normal activity within a system. This information can be used to flag any suspicious activity, drawing from vast amounts of security data collected by businesses. Anomalies are then fed back to security teams who make the final decision on how to react.

Machine learning is also able to classify malicious activity on different layers. For example, for the network layer can be applied to the intrusion network system (IDS), in order to categorize classes of attacks like spoofing, Denial of Service (DoS), data modification and so on.

Machine learning can also be applied on the Web Application Layer (WAF) and the endpoint layer to pinpoint malware, spyware and ransomware.

Its goes without saying then, that machine learning – if it’s not already – will become a key component in a security team's toolbox over the next few years, particularly given that attacks are becoming more frequent and targeted.

AI and cyber-criminals

Yet, the implementation of AI for cyber defense is a case of fighting fire with fire, as hackers are armed with the very same ammunition and capabilities, creating a seemingly never-ending arms race.

At the beginning of 2018, The Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence Report warned that AI can be exploited by hackers for malicious purposes, possessing the ability to target entire states and alter society as we know it. The authors highlight that globally, we are at “a critical moment in the co-evolution of AI and cybersecurity, and should proactively prepare for the next wave of attacks”.

It’s no surprise that cyber experts are concerned. After all, for hackers, AI presents the ideal tool to enable scale and efficiency. Similar to the way machine learning can be used to monitor network traffic and analyze data for cyber defense, it can also be used to make automated decisions on who, what and when to attack.

There is potential for hackers to use AI in order to alter an organization’s data, as opposed to stealing it outright, causing serious damage to a brand’s reputation, profits and share price. In fact, cybercriminals are already able to utilize AI to mould personalized phishing attacks by collecting information on targets from social media and other publicly available sources.

To provide a tangible example, ZeroFOX recently led an experiment to garner who was more efficient at getting Twitter users to click on harmful links: humans or AI. The AI, named SNAP_R, sent stimulated spear-phishing tweets to over 800 users at a rate of 6.75 tweets per minute, hoodwinking 275 individuals. In the end, the AI was more effective at the job.



Guarding against the weaponization of AI

To protect against AI-launched attacks, there are three key steps that security teams should be mindful of to cement a strong defense. For clarity, I have laid these out below.