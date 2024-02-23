Learning from File Transfer Software Vendors’ Vulnerability Response

The zero-day exploitation of Progress Software’s MOVEit Transfer solution has dominated news headlines since May 2023, with the vulnerability affecting organizations around the globe. Major UK organizations, including the BBC, British Airways, and Boots, disclosed MOVEit-related breaches, and when the zero-day vulnerability came to light, there were thousands of MOVEit Transfer instances exposed to the internet. In the past year, however, Progress Software wasn’t the only file transfer vendor to have disclosed major zero-day vulnerabilities. Despite the demonstrable impact of vulnerabilities such as those found in MOVEit Transfer and other file transfer solutions, there were a lot of things that file transfer vendors did right in the aftermath of 2023’s attack campaigns. In fact, organizations more broadly could learn a thing or two from how file transfer vendors responded when high-severity vulnerabilities came to light.

Developing a Proactive Response to Vulnerabilities While file transfer technologies have been under siege, Rapid7 researchers observed a strong degree of responsiveness and concern from a number of these software producers when we disclosed vulnerabilities to them. In several cases, file transfer vendors remediated security issues in less than half the time most firms take. Some also actively sought to enhance their vulnerability disclosure programs by standardizing methods of contact and making their product security policies more visible and accessible to the public. Numerous file transfer organizations instituted more robust and visible patch cycles and more mature vulnerability disclosure protocols, alongside enhanced security programs that entail more regular product reviews. These proactive measures are expected to lead to more mature and effective software development practices – at least for these providers and those who have learned from them. It showed that while new vulnerabilities can be alarming or challenging, companies can put themselves in a better position by recognizing the potential impact of new flaws, collaborating closely with security researchers, and standardizing vulnerability response protocols so future issues can be addressed quickly and transparently. Why File Transfer Vendors’ Vulnerability Responses Are Effective While zero-day vulnerabilities often capture the spotlight, attackers also continue to rely on older, known vulnerabilities and established techniques to breach organizations globally, jeopardizing both business and consumer data. This trend was evident when the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its most recent Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities list, where the majority of the CVEs listed were flaws that had been public for over a year; several had even been widely exploited for four years or more. This isn’t a new phenomenon, but it’s exacerbated by today's heightened threat landscape, presenting additional hurdles for security teams in addressing critical risks to their business. In 2023, Rapid7 revealed a concerning trend – 56% of high-profile vulnerabilities were exploited within a week of discovery, and over 40% of widespread attacks commenced with a zero-day exploit.

