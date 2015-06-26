Five Anti-DDoS Tips for Hosting Providers

Rishi Agarwal explains how to beat DDoSers at their own game

No industry is immune to cyber-attack. Last year we saw data breaches and DDoS attacks in higher education, the entertainment industry, banking and big retail, to name a few. However, gaming sites and their hosting providers are consistent targets. In fact, according to recent research, in the second half of 2014 DDoS attacks targeting online gaming were the fastest growing attack. There are specific reasons for this, as well as specific actions hosting providers can take to defend themselves.

Why Gaming Sites?

DDoS attackers focus their attention on game servers so often for a number of reasons.

The majority of DDoS attacks are targeted against servers to cause latency in the network, which interrupts gameplay. Some attacks are just launched by a hacker to show off. Others may be based on a desire for retaliation against other players, game mechanics, or the desire for some gain, such as wanting to remain the top player.

Other attacks are launched for monetary gain, though. A DDoS attack can shut down gameplay, which means that the gaming company is losing money every second it is offline. There have even been reports of hackers who have blackmailed organizations, demanding a fee to end the attack.

DDoSers also try out new botnets or attack methods on gaming sites because the latency created by DDoS attacks provides them with instant feedback on the success of their method. Whatever the reason may be, these attacks can be devastating to not only the gaming companies, but also to the providers that host the data.