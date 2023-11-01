Forcing Security Expertise on Boards is Not the Answer, Here's What Is

How often do we hear about the need for businesses to add cybersecurity experts to their corporate boards? When you look at the growth in threats, the increasing sophistication and the impact these attacks can have on a business, it’s only natural that companies want to have experienced cybersecurity representation at that level. But if you expect this to mitigate the next threat or guide the business to a quick recovery, you’re in a world of hurt.

A business’s best action is not to force security expertise on boards and assume it will improve their organization's security. In the best-case scenario, it makes everyone feel better because there is more board-level expertise than there was previously. However, it will not have any impact on the organization’s ability to actively manage and eliminate risk. That’s because security experience for boards varies widely and rarely includes anyone who has operational experience.

There are many reasons why this is the case. Here are three that are top of mind.

Board of Directors Level Cybersecurity Experience is Lacking

At the board level, the degree of understanding of cybersecurity could be much improved. According to the Wall Street Journal, only 2.3% of directors on the boards of S&P 500 companies have cybersecurity experience. Even then, some board members viewed as security experts have invested in cybersecurity companies and had great success. But here’s a practical question—have they ever run security in an organization? I’m willing to wager that very few have.

This is the harsh reality of a relatively nascent industry—not many eligible board-certified security experts are available because the industry is still in its early years. Especially when compared to other disciplines. If you want board members to be effective and impactful, they must be able to contribute beyond a narrowly focused discipline. Their views and limited experience could be helpful, but ultimately, they are taking up a valuable board seat that may not have the impact the company needs to be successful.

The Big Picture

Even if you magically find the right board member, this could be an area of influence. The CISO needs to be able to understand the threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigation tactics and how that applies to business risk. A board level person with experience in this area can help translate these messages and details into language that the rest of the board can understand. Even still, there will still be challenges using this one ally to secure greater influence across the company, especially when there are other priorities happening.

The CISO’s Reality

The last reality is that whether or not CISOs have an ally at the board level, their day-to-day responsibilities don’t change. Their role is to identify the most prominent risks the organization will face and influence others in all directions on the best way to prevent or remediate that risk.