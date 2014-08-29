Companies must strike a balance between being able to share information and protect it, in order to support business growth. BAE Systems’ Malcolm Carrie explains where the answer lies…

Business depends on sharing information: internally between teams and externally with customers and suppliers. Yet they face a paradox. In order to be successful, firms need to share information and yet keep it secret. Good information security is the solution.

In today’s corporate world, suppliers include business process outsourcers and professional services such as audit, investment banking, legal, travel, and even research and development. Information is often shared across national borders because the company itself is global or because the supply chain, including the one for information services, is global. That global supply chain is becoming increasingly common due to the growth of software as a service and pervasive, easy to use and cheap “cloud” services.

Much like Sherlock Holmes’ “curious incident of the dog in the night time”, the business that doesn’t share information is odd to say the least. That said, it’s self-evident that certain information should be protected. It may be valuable to criminals or to your competitors. Just think about credit card and identity details, bid pricing, acquisition targets, or even the crown jewels – that recipe for Coca Cola. What’s more, all nations have laws and regulations that limit the sharing of information, whether focused on privacy, export control, insider trading or other elements.

The Solution

Good information security covers people, process and technology. It creates the understanding, at all levels in the organization, that finding the appropriate balance of availability, integrity and confidentiality requires a full appreciation of the risks.

An essential starting point is that all information is not equal. The extremes are corporate crown jewels (the Coca Cola recipe) and corporate detritus (last week’s canteen menu). Reality is not so black and white. Not only are there shades of grey but information sensitivity changes with time. The company results are highly sensitive until the morning they are published.

The trick is to have sufficient categories of information sensitivity to be meaningful but not so many as to be impractical. The limit here is people: more than four categories are likely to be overwhelming.

The next step includes defining handling rules for each category, specifying with whom the information can be shared and the level of confidence in its protection. You should try to avoid including technology in the handling rules. It is likely that there are many technology options to deliver a handling rule and technology changes rapidly so there will be more options tomorrow. Also, statements such as “X can’t go in the cloud” are not only meaningless but obscure multiple implicit requirements and assumptions. Good information security practice makes these explicit.

The Problem with Technology

The aim is to simplify because people ultimately need to do their work and do it securely.

Generally, there are “controlling technologies” such as information labelling, hosting in a particular nation, or access control, and “monitoring technologies,” such as log analysis or anomalous behavior detection. The former are determined by the handling rules and may require interaction such as declaring information to be of a specific sensitivity or selecting encryption. Monitoring technologies operate behind the scenes and provide assurance because there is no such thing as zero risk.