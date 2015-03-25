Google Glass Could Still Have a Future in Education and Healthcare

Is Google Glass dead? Many were left asking this question after Google ended the Glass Explorer Program earlier this year, and the initial release of the product received snubs from much of the media. Recently, though, Google sent out next-generation Glass prototypes to select partners, developed a Glass at Work program, and declared it was committed to bringing this technology to the mass consumer market.

But what do IT professionals make of Glass and its future? This is something I’ve been discussing recently with senior IT professionals working in higher education and healthcare. Below are some conclusions as to how the different industries can benefit from Google Glass, and also the security concerns the technology raises.

Healthcare

According to a recent survey by Northwestern University, when physicians spend too much time looking at a computer screen in the exam room, their ability to listen, problem-solve, and think creatively is not optimal. Google Glass can help alleviate this through its ability to collect data and update important information through casual conversation rather than a doctor spending hours inputting information into a computer.

With the ability to collect data through verbal communication, physicians can focus on the patient at hand and provide better service and care. Through facial recognition, Google Glass is able to interpret data and communicate, giving physicians more insight and providing data at-hand, when needed.

Higher Education

Teachers and students are able to collaborate and learn through hands-free technology as well. Google Glass is able to help students learn new languages in real-time, teachers connect with other educators from different parts of the world, and students who are reluctant to ask questions can text an SMS to Google Glass. This technology reduces the gap between students and teachers and creates a more dynamic learning experience. Learning experiences vary from learning a language to streaming a live operation to colleagues in about 30 different countries.

Security Concerns

Though Google Glass can provide a great advantage to healthcare and education, security and regulatory concerns will accompany its implementation. The potential for breaching privacy regulations is clear and is aggravated by a potential need to comply with the data protection laws of multiple jurisdictions.

Google Glass’ technology saves information in a protected cloud, which is against privacy policies such as HIPAA, a well-known standard for health information, and FERPA, a lesser-known policy protecting children’s education records.

HIPAA exists to protect private healthcare information and make the healthcare industry responsible for maintaining these privacy standards. HIPAA has been implemented since 1996 and with HIPAA, patients’ information is secure and accessible when requested.