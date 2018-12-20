Guest Editor: A Passion for Cybersecurity

I believe that cybersecurity is one of those careers that engenders real job satisfaction and passion amongst those working in the industry. However, have you ever stopped to ask yourself what it is that makes you passionate? Why do you work in this industry? What is important or rewarding to you?

Over the past few years, for me this has been about the chance to bring others into an industry that desperately needs new people, an industry that makes a critical difference in our ever more digital world. We might not be on the frontline in A&E saving lives or out policing the streets, but in cybersecurity we’re providing a vital support service for the vast number of businesses, individuals and organizations that cyber-criminals target. From the energy sector and utilities to small businesses, cybersecurity is a supporting pillar of the modern world.

Consider the challenge ahead of us though. We have a shortage of practitioners, a developing skills gap, more and more use of technology everywhere around us and all of this is evolving at speed. How do we share that passion and interest with young adults to help build the next generation of security practitioners? There are many smart people out there who have never considered cybersecurity as a career path and we need to ensure its firmly on the radar for people making career choices.

I am passionate about skills development, which is one of the main reasons why I and the SANS Institute began developing the CyberStart Game, and subsequently why we were so hugely excited to partner with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to deliver it to 14-18 year-olds as part of the Cyber Discovery program. I remember sitting down in a café four and a half years ago and starting to write some of the first lines of code of CyberStart. We knew that gamification and interactive labs could be a powerful tool to show young adults the interesting challenges and problems we encounter in our industry. We wanted to let them connect with our passion for this important work.

As part of the activity around Cyber Discovery, I put together a top 10 list of reasons why cybersecurity is a great career. I thought it would be interesting to share here and would love to hear from you about how and why you got involved in cybersecurity.