HIPAA Compliance in the Cloud: Who’s Responsible?

The widespread adoption of cloud solutions within organizations has transformed the way we work. All around us, companies are cutting ties with legacy software systems and turning to online ‘hosted’ alternatives, such as SaaS (Software as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service) or IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service). One report estimates 83% of enterprise workloads will be in the cloud by 2020.

When you consider the benefits of cloud-based solutions over desktop software, it's clear to see why such growth is occurring; improved efficiency, mobility, cost reduction, scalability from virtualization as well as round-the-clock support are all driving forces behind cloud growth. The quest for ‘digital transformation’ more generally within enterprises is also a major factor driving the rush to the cloud.

However, cloud computing also brings with it a number of concerns. Not least, security and compliance. For companies operating in the healthcare sector, which accounts for nearly one fifth of the US economy, these concerns are intensified due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) legislation that mandates data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding what is known as ‘protected health information’ or PHI.

This applies to both healthcare organizations, including providers and payers (classed as covered entities) as well as third-party vendors of those covered entities, (known as business associates) who perform certain functions for, or on behalf of, a covered entity that involves creating, receiving, maintaining, or transmitting PHI.

For example, a cloud services provider (CSP) that is involved in creating, receiving, maintaining, or transmitting PHI for a covered entity - be it mere data storage, or a cloud fax service or a complete software solution such as a hosted electronic medical record system - would almost certainly be considered a business associate under HIPAA, and this leads to some major questions around responsibility.

In short, cloud compliance is important, although it does not have to be complicated. In addition to making sure their own IT infrastructure is watertight, healthcare organizations also need to ensure that third-parties are equally robust with regards to security and compliance - after all, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link

HIPAA compliance in the cloud

In recognition of the grey areas surrounding HIPAA in the cloud, a couple of years back the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - the agency that sets the HIPAA rules - released detailed guidance on cloud computing to help covered entities and CSPs maintain HIPAA complaint relationships. The guidance set out five critical steps that parties must adhere to: