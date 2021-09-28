Hospital Security Teams: Are the Odds Stacked Against Them?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — hackers have infiltrated an organization, and critical data has been stolen, leading to damaged reputation, financial loss and possible legal action.

Of course, you have — it’s all over the news today.

What you may not have heard before is the way some hackers can infiltrate an organization’s network. In many cases, it’s not how you’d think. For example, consider the case of a North American casino, where their core system was breached and critical data of high rollers stolen by hackers via a connected thermometer in a fish tank.

With hackers becoming increasingly creative and cunning with their methods, it’s no wonder hospital security teams feel the odds are stacked against them. The rate at which connected devices are coming online leaves IT teams little room to control how they secure these items, their networks, and ultimately the hospital's patients.

The number of IoT devices in healthcare is expected to reach more than 24 billion by 2030 and with good reason. These devices are helping physicians to provide better care and treatment for patients and improve the efficiency of hospital staff and operations. For example, with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, IoT and connected medical devices allowed hospitals to provide and offer patients telehealth options rapidly, lowering their potential risk exposure and delivering quality care to remote patients.

However, these devices — like the thermometer in the casino fish tank — can also be a real pain point for hospital security and IT staff. While staff may have been involved with the procurement and installation of certain IoT devices, such as connected HVAC thermostats or security cameras, many times they are unaware of that brand new internet-enabled coffee machine or refrigerator installed in the rehabilitation ward, and that can be an open door for hackers to gain unauthorized access to protected health information (PHI).

Many IoT and connected medical devices do not have the proper security controls that you might see on laptops or smartphones. As a result, they can also be impacted by vulnerabilities right from the manufacturer. Compounding the issue is that traditional IT tools also have difficulties identifying these devices and therefore have no ability to protect them from an external breach by malicious actors.