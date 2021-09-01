Identity Security Can Reshape Enterprise IT Post-Pandemic

Incredible pressure often produces incredible developments — and if nothing else, the global pandemic has been a prime example of that very process.

As Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the press in 2020, “As COVID-19 impacts every aspect of our work and life, we have seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months.” Over the last year, we’ve seen the fastest ever development of multiple vaccines and breakthroughs in multiple different fields. Remote working now looks as though it will remain a fixture of work far beyond the pandemic as a way to cut costs and improve employee satisfaction. Furthermore, enterprise security is adapting to the new landscape.

One place this is especially true is enterprise security. Security teams were under immense stress during the pandemic. As the world went into lockdown, IT teams had to make effective remote work possible for up to thousands of workers in some cases. They had to do this on networks that were strictly built to be used in offices and with security infrastructures that were never made to accommodate more than a handful of remote workers at a time.

The difficulties found therein appear to have put yet another nail in the coffin of the traditional network perimeter. Now, organizations are looking towards identity security to reimagine how they protect their network.

New research certainly points in that direction. Ping Identity commissioned a survey seeking insights from 1350 executives across the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand to see how their organizations pivoted throughout the pandemic. The study found that 55% of respondents have invested in new identity security capabilities since the start of the pandemic.

This can be interpreted not only as a way to adapt to the new realities of IT during the pandemic but also to the increased security threats that arose during it. After all, identity-related attacks rose during the pandemic, exploiting the isolation of national lockdowns. One study by Aite Group found that nearly half (47%) of US consumers experienced identity theft between 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, the US Federal Trade Commission announced in February that 2020 reports of identity theft had doubled to 1.4 million since 2019.

We also saw a spike in employees with excessive access privileges getting hacked, exposing the company to outsider-based cybercrime. Since the COVID pandemic, there has been a 47% jump in the severity of ransomware attacks, a 35% increase in funds transfer fraud and a 67% increase in business email attacks, to cite just a few statistics.