Infosec and the Blame Game

In a previous article I used the phrase: “In security, it can be your job to put your job on the line.” A good friend and colleague responded to me via Twitter with two words: “That’s dysfunctional!” Insofar as this can be read as career self-sacrifice, I concur.

This is the kind of situation I had in mind: A new business application is scheduled to be rolled out, and security issues emerge late in the process. Delaying the roll-out in order to fix them will impose unplanned cost. The CISO now has the choice of opposing the roll-out and risking antagonizing influential stakeholders, or allowing it, thereby becoming the fall guy for anything that might go wrong with it in the future.

Being a CISO is not a popularity contest, and as elsewhere in business one sometimes has to take a stand. It is, however – as I was seeking to illustrate – the responsibility of the company to create an environment where this is possible and, where necessary, encouraged.

I am not talking about ‘speaking truth to power’. Most CISOs I know would have no problem with doing so. As a matter of personality, the overwhelming majority of security persons I have met care deeply about their job, and would not let their right to stand up for their beliefs be taken away. I’m talking about winning a case on the merits, at financial cost to the company.

If nothing else ever got senior management’s attention, the sudden increase in spending for a key project will.

In a functional organization, the issue would be documented and assessed. Management might choose to accept the risk and proceed or accept the cost and delay. Accountability flows upwards and management and the business accept their responsibility for security.